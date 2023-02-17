JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Drops the Perfect Dua Lipa Nod in The JOJOLands

The JOJOLands has finally arrived in the latest issue of Ultra Jump, introducing readers of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to the new Joestar siblings on the block, Jodio and Dragona. With the latest protagonists looking to pull off a heist to steal a larger-than-life diamond, the youngest sibling Jodio acts as the narrator, stating that this is a story about how he is able to become rich. While the first chapter had plenty of musical references, as was the case with the previous arc, there's one Dua Lipa nod that has fans rolling.

Throughout the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, storylines, characters, and Stands all have names that are based on musical references, band names, songs, performers, and everything in between. With Stone Ocean seeing references to Limp Bitzkit, Madonna, Kiss, The Talking Heads, and R.E.M. to name a few, The JOJOLands continues the time-honored tradition in which creator Hirohiko Araki takes the chance to cram in as many musical nods as possible. Of course, Dua Lipa does receive her own Easter Egg, but she doesn't get a Stand or Joestar in this latest arc of the series.

Dua Lipa's Bizarre Adventure

In the first pages of The JOJOLands, Jodio and Dragona are pulled over by some nefarious police officers, with the two wondering why they were brought to the side of the road in the first place. It's in this scene that we are able to witness the hilarious back and forth where Dua Lipa makes an appearance:

Dragona: "Was I doing something wrong? Was I swerving without noticing? I know I wasn't speeding and I thought this road was too straight for me to swerve on."

Jodio: "It's 'cause you were jamming out to Dua Lipa so hard."

Dragona: "What, really?"

Of course, this interaction eventually leads to Jodio showing off his Stand, November Rain, and Dragona doing the same with his, Smooth Operators, as the Joestar brothers were able to readily pound the officers into the ground. While there are no other references to Dua Lipa, it's possible that we could see a Stand named after her, or one of her songs, in the future of The JOJOLands.

What did you think of this Dua Lipa reference in the new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure storyline? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.