JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Happy

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unique in that its Stands and characters will often be named after famous musicians, bands, and/or songs throughout each Joestar generation. Such is the case with the latest episodes in the story of Stone Ocean as Jolyne Cujohn continues her journey through Green Dolphin Street Prison. Some of these names, in the past, have had to be changed to avoid copyright issues but it seems that one change has rubbed several fans the wrong way with Stone Ocean's comeback.

Sports Maximum, the villain who killed Ermes Costello's sister, had a Stand of his own known as Limp Bizkit in the original manga series. When it was originally translated, the name was switched to an ingenious workaround in "Flaccid Pancake". However, for reasons that have yet to be revealed, the English version of the anime adaptation switches the Stand's name from "Flaccid Pancake" to "Limp Vizkit" with a "V". Needless to say, some fans weren't feeling the change from the original and were more than happy to share their frustration online.

At present, the latest batch of installments includes episodes thirteen through twenty-four, and while the third section of Stone Ocean was confirmed for the physical blu-ray set next March, a Netflix release date hasn't been revealed.

What do you think of "Limp Vizkit"?