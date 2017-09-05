Limited Edition JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 1 Blu-ray Has Launched

Anime fans will be happy to know that VIZ Media has announced that the 26-episode opening season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is now available as a limited edition Blu-ray.

The series, inspired by the super popular manga created by Hirohiko Araki, encompasses the complete Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency story arcs. The official description reads:

(Photo: VIZ Media)

The opening season of JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE is set in late 19th century England, where rivals and surrogate brothers Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando discover a mysterious stone mask. The mask is an artifact of an ancient Central American culture and is capable of granting its wearer eternal life, but only at a heavy price. As the dark powers of the Stone Mask are unleashed, the brothers' actions will define legacies that span generations.

The Blu-ray features English and Japanese dialogue options, with the English subtitles having been created especially for this release. Bonus content includes a 168-page booklet featuring episode summaries, director commentary, storyboard art and more, a digital character art gallery, and collectible art cards based on art from the original Japanese Blu-ray releases. The set even comes in a handsome hinged chipboard collector's box with snazzy foil highlights.

"Fans are going to be enraptured from the very first colorfully bombastic episode of JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE," says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media's Director of Animation Marketing. "Don't miss this limited edition Blu-ray debut of a series called "legendary" for a reason. We look forward to fans, both long-time and new, joining in on the riveting multi-generational adventures of this epic series!"

If you order the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season One Blu-ray + GWP edition from The Right Stuf, a "Word Effects" print deep-purple cotton bandanna will be added as a special gift with purchase while supplies last. However, the price on Amazon is nearly $20 cheaper. I mean, how much to you really want that bandanna? Check out the gallery below for additional photos.