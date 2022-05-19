JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Hypes 10th Anniversary Exhibit with New Poster

✖

The story of the Joestars has been released over the span of decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki working on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since it first hit the scene in the 1980s, but this year marks another major achievement for the strange anime franchise. With David Production working on the anime adaptation for ten years, 2022 will see the opening of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure The Animation: 10th Anniversary Exhibit and the locale has released a new visual to help celebrate the beloved television show. The current season of the series, Stone Ocean, is running on Netflix and the property has never been hotter around the world.

David Production has adapted six parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, first starting with Phantom Blood and continuing on to the current story following Jolyne Cujoh and her dangerous trek through Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. While David is continuing to work on the latest season, there are two future storylines that the animation house might be set to adapt in the future, as the manga followed up Stone Ocean with the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion respectively. David Production of course hasn't been confirmed to be the producers of these possible seasons, we would imagine that it will be a surefire bet that they'll return to the popular series.

The Official Twitter Account shared the new poster for the tenth-anniversary exhibit for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The Animation, once again bringing together the likes of Jonathan Joestar, Joseph Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Giorno Giovanna, and Jolyne Cujoh in one image to take fans of the anime on a trip to the past and the present:

This isn't the first time that an exhibit has been displayed in Japan focusing on the Joestars and the characters that spawned from the mind of Hirohiko Araki but it's certainly celebrating one of the biggest anniversaries linked to the anime. Japan has seen plenty of anime exhibits in the past, with various events focused on the likes of My Hero Academia, Berserk, Chainsaw Man, and Rurouni Kenshin to name a few. Unfortunately, this JoJo Exhibit hasn't confirmed that it will come to North America in the future, though we're crossing our fingers that the West will one day see some unique anime art on display.

What do you think of this new Joestar art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.