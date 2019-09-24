JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Provides Update on Missing Wages

When it comes to your favorite anime, there is no way you’d be able to enjoy the series if it weren’t for a team of talented animators. From Dragon Ball to My Hero Academia, anime is only made possible by artists, and the whole industry has come under scrutiny as of late due to its controversial pay scale. Not long ago, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure were up in arms after they learned missing wages had been reported by one animator, but it seems the issue has been resolved.

Recently, Kohei Ashiya took to Twitter to give fans an update about his missing wages. It was earlier this month the animation director told his followers he hadn’t been paid for his work on the latest season of JoJo. While the issue has yet to be fully resolved according to Ashiya, he has been paid for his work on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Ashiya says he has experienced zero problems with wages while working on JoJo for all of its previous TV series. His only issues came during his work on Golden Wind as the production was handled differently.

As he explains, all of the employment paperwork for JoJo had to be filed with an agent who went between the studio and Ashiya. It was only then the animator could get paid, and the artist says he did file his invoices. However, Ashiya says he wasn’t informed of the proper filing procedure for this season. After getting in touch with a producer, Ashiya was able to get paid, but he says he is still owed legal compensation for the late payment.

Currently, the most concerning aspect of the JoJo story is regarding Ashiya’s future with the franchise. The animator says he worries he will not be asked to work on future JoJo projects and has yet to be contacted about the Kishibe Rohan OVA additions currently in the works. For someone who has worked on all of the previous JoJo series, this update is rather concerning, and fans are hoping Ashiya is able to continue working with JoJo for as long as he likes.

What do you make of this recent JoJo report…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.