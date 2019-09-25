Former JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animation Director Would be Happy to Revisit the Series

If you are a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, there are lots of people you should thank. While creator Hirohiko Araki is the person who made the series possible, the TV show could only happen with the right team of animators. In the past, it was Terumi Nishii who got fans buzzing as the chief animation director on Diamond is Unbreakable, and it turns out she would be happy to return to the series if things lined up just right.

Recently, Nishii made an appearance at Crunchyroll Expo, and it was there the former JoJo animator spoke with ComicBook.com. When asked if she would ever be interested in revisiting the franchise, Nishii had the following to share:

“If I get an offer, I might [return to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure]. If there is a chance, I’m happy to take the opportunity,” she said.”I am also looking forward to the future series produced.”

While Nishii would be glad to return to JoJo if given the chance, the animator is currently busy working on new projects. At the moment, she is working on Netflix’s take on Saint Seiya. The series is one of the streaming service’s most anticipated original titles, and Nishii is a well-known fan of the magical franchise. If the series does well, it would take something pretty special to tear the former animator way, but JoJo can do anything if it tries.

For now, there is no word on what’s coming next for JoJo in terms of more seasons, but the anime isn’t over. Not long ago, reports surfaced that the Rohan Kishibe OVA series is being revived with new episodes which are currently in the works at David Production.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.