JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Highlights The Time Powers Of The Series Villains

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has featured some of the most bizarre villains that anime has ever seen, with many of them having some of the strangest Stand abilities of any character in the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, and one fan has taken three of the most prominent villains and put their reality altering powers to good use! In the three seasons of Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind, the villains of Dio Brando, Yoshikage Kira, and Diavolo were ruthless in their quests and weren't afraid to spill as much blood as possible during their respective story arcs.

For those who might not be familiar with each of their powers, Dio's Stand of The World had the ability to freeze time for a number of seconds, Kira's Stand of Killer Queen could blow up nearly any target, as well as rewind time depending on if someone were to learn his identity, and Diavolo's King Crimson had powers that allowed him to essentially freeze time for others, but not for himself. While the debate has continued about how King Crimson's powers work exactly, it was clear that he had earned his place as the leader of the Passione mafia. While these three villains were terrifying, the main antagonist of Stone Ocean, the potential sixth season of the anime, will be even scarier.

This Reddit Fan Artist brought together three of the biggest villains of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, taking care to reflect how each of these nefarious Stand Users were able to manipulate time in their quests to take over the world, be left alone to murder in a sleepy town, or continue ruling their Italian mob:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been touting a new announcement during a panel next month, with many believing that it will be the announcement of either the sixth season of the anime, or perhaps an anime adaptation of a story featuring one of the side characters of the Golden Wind in Pannacotta Fugo and his Stand of Purple Haze! While both would be welcome additions to the Araki franchise, we're crossing our fingers that we finally get confirmation on the arrival of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, with an anime season of her own!

