EXO Member Kai Dons a Deadly JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Outfit

These days, K-pop is at the top of its games. From groups like Stray Kids to BTS, there is a group for everyone if they give the genre a try. Of course, millions of fans have already tuned into K-pop and found themselves in love with the group that is EXO. And if you love JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure at all, then you better start stanning the band ASAP.

After all, one of its members is catching all of the praise for one of their recent outfits. During an event, dancer-singer Kai got JoJo fans buzzing when he showed up in a sexy outfit that had everyone doing a double take at Dio Brando.

As you can see below, a fan-cam of Kai went live on Twitter not long ago. The video sees the blue-haired K-pop idol dressed in a provocative outfit. With a cropped gold blazer on, Kai shows off his defined abs in a tight black crop top and leather pants. The look is completed with a pair of shiny black shoes, and fans were quick to compare this outfit to one which Dio is known for.

okay but like seriously, what is this outfit pic.twitter.com/tmazfrEXs0 — ALEXANDER MISSES NCT | HE / HIM PRONOUNS | 🐸 | 37 (@HAPPlNESSlSYOU) December 2, 2019

After all, the villain has a thing for gold jackets too. In the past, Dio has worn a cropped piece just like the one Kai does here, and he pairs the piece with black clothes. If anything, Kai looks even more daring thanks to his cropped undershirt, but JoJo fans cannot deny the Dio vibes which the EXO member is dishing out.

Do you see the resemblance here…?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.