New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Movie Announces U.S. Release

Earlier this year, a story spun from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe hit the big screen in Rohan At The Louvre. Focusing on a side story in what is perhaps the most popular spin-off of the series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the live-action film follows the wielder of Heaven's Door as he attempts to find inspiration for his art but discovers a wild horror in its place. While receiving a theatrical run in Japan, anime fans will be able to see the movie this fall thanks to Amazon Prime Video.

Kishibe Rohan has long been a favorite of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki, with the mangaka creating a side story to follow the artist's unique adventures. With the arrival of the latest arc of the main series, Araki found a way to bring Rohan back into the fold as Kishibe was the target of a diamond heist from the new stars of the manga, Jodio and Dragona. It's unclear what role Rohan will play in The JOJOLands moving forward, but he remains a creator and fan favorite.

(Photo: Toho & David Production)

Rohan At The Amazon

According to Rohan At The Louvre's official website, the movie will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video beginning on September 22nd in North America and around 160 other countries. The latest movie is actually a continuation of the live-action television series, which is also currently available on Amazon's streaming service. If you haven't caught Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan's anime adaptation, you can watch it on Netflix.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of Hirohiko Araki's favorite manga artist visiting France in search of inspiration, here is the original description of the story that arrived in 2012, "Rohan, a young mangaka, meets a beautiful mysterious young woman with a dramatic story. Seeing him draw, she tells him of a cursed 200 year old painting using the blackest ink ever known from a 1000 year old tree the painter had brought down without approval from the Emperor who had him executed for doing so. The painting meanwhile had been saved from destruction by a curator of the Louvre. Rohan forgets this story as he becomes famous but ten years later, visiting Paris, he takes the occasion to try and locate the painting. Little does he know how violently powerful the curse of it is until he has the museum unearth it from deep within its archival bowels…"