JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gets Steamy With Jolyne

This fall is set to see the return of the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stone Ocean set to release new episodes which will continue the story of Jolyne Cujoh and her friends attempting to survive the harsh halls of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. As Jolyne continues to learn more about the villainous wielder of the Stand Whitesnake, aka the prison priest that is attempting to accomplish a dream of Dio Brando, one cosplayer has brought the wielder of Stone Free to life with some "steamy" new cosplay.

While the Stone Ocean was the last major time that we saw Jolyne in the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, 2022 did bring us a side story that explored one of the raunchier moments in Jolyne's time within the maximum-security prison. Titled Fujiko's Bizarre Worldly Wisdom: Whitesnake's Miscalculation, the return to the Stone Ocean featured Jolyne having to tangle with a lewd Stand that has to be seen to be believed. While we doubt that this story will hit the sixth season of the anime adaptation proper, we've seen plenty of side stories be brought to life via David Production, with Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan being a prime example.

Instagram Cosplayer Sati Ella Cosplay shared this dynamic new take on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the Stardust Crusader, who would continue having a role in the series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following his starring role in the third part of the franchise that featured Dio Brando as the main villain:

David Production recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of their work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the animation house responsible for the first five parts of the series that landed before Stone Ocean hit the stage. While nothing has been confirmed as of this moment, plenty of Stand fans would love it if the production studio continued the trend and adapted the following two stories that arrived after Jolyne's journey in Steelball Run and JoJolion, with the latter recently finishing its story in the pages of the long-running manga by Hirohiko Araki.

Are you hyped for the return of Jolyne to Netflix this fall?