JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Swims in The Stone Ocean With Anasui

The Stone Ocean's Jolyne Cujoh wasn't alone in her fight against Pucci and one cosplayer has honored the one of the Joestar's greatest allies.

The Stone Ocean didn't just introduce anime fans to the daughter of Stardust Crusader star, Jotaro Kujo, but it also brought in some wild characters and Stands into the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise. Narcisco Anasui didn't just have a secret love for Jolyne, but also had a Stand of his own that helped him to survive the events of the Stone Ocean...sort of. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the man who went into battles with his Stand, Diver Down, and had one of the wildest fashion styles of the franchise.

While Anasui's love of Jolyne wasn't reciprocated in much of the Stone Ocean's story, things would change thanks in part to how this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure entry ended. Thanks to Pucci re-writing the universe, the only way to put an end to his plan was to effectively create a new reality. The original iterations of the characters that were introduced during the Stone Ocean were killed in the final battle, but the young Stand user Emporio was able to defeat Pucci and create a new universe in the process. Transforming Jolyne into "Irene", she had a relationship with the new Anasui and thus JoJo's Bizarre Adventure became that much stranger.

Narciso Anasui Stands Tall

While Anasui hasn't appeared since the final installment of the Stone Ocean, creator Hirohiko Araki hasn't been shy about bringing back old characters to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In The JOJOLAnds, Diamond Is Unbreakable's Kishibe Rohan made a return appearance to be a part of Jodio and Dragona's story. The franchise has also seen old fan-favorite come back in new short stories, meaning it's possible that Narciso makes a comeback at some point in the future.

At present, David Production has yet to confirm if a new season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is in the works. Should the anime series continue to follow the manga's trajectory, it would mean that the next season would focus on the Steel Ball Run, a horserace across North America that is routinely thought of as one of the best storylines of the series.

