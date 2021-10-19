JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gets Hairy With Yukako

This December, anime fans will be introduced to the first female protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure with Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who harbors the Stand of Stone Free, and fans are taking a stroll down memory lane to honor some of the other female characters of the franchise to date. While not first appearing as a hero, the young high schooler Yukako from Diamond Is Unbreakable was definitely one of the most noteworthy characters in the history of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise, mostly thanks to some of her terrifying behavior in relation to her future boyfriend Koichi.

Yukako, like so many other characters in the history of the Joestars, had a Stand of her own which allowed her to take control of her own hair. Using it to keep the young Koichi prisoner in an empty house, she tried molding her potential boyfriend into her perfect mate by putting him through ghastly tests, which included the likes of eating dictionary pages and being unable to use the restroom when he wanted. Ultimately, Koichi was able to free himself using his Stand Echoes, and somehow grew fond of his kidnapper, with the two eventually becoming a couple toward the latter half of the fourth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Instagram Cosplayer Every Taye shared this impressive take on the long-haired student who was originally one of the creepiest characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure but found her way to the light side when she realized the strength of her would-be boyfriend Koichi:

As mentioned previously, Stone Ocean will be the first time that we’ve seen a female protagonist take the lead in one of the parts of the ever-expanding franchise of the Joestars and the sixth part is definitely one of the most unbelievable to date. With Jolyne having no love lost for her father, she is dragged into the world of Stands all the same and while Yukako most likely won’t be a part of these adventures taking place in a maximum-security prison, but viewers might be surprised at which characters from the past make an appearance.

What do you think of this wild new take on Yukako? Are you hyped for the arrival of Stone Ocean later this winter on Netflix?