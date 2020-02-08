JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Whips Its Hair In The Air With Yukako Take

Yukako may not have been the scariest villain in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, but her creepiness certainly managed to reach Yoshikage Kira levels during her earlier appearances. While she eventually became an ally to Josuke and his pals as the fourth season of the strange anime continued, her debut had her taking a page from Kathy Bates’ character from Stephen King’s Misery. In an attempt to “make a man” our of Koichi, the right hand man to Josuke, she put the pint sized Stand wielder through the ringer, nearly killing him in the process. Now, one fan has honored the anti-hero, creating a cosplay for Yukako that perfectly nails her Stand, Love Deluxe!

When Yukako first appeared, the torment she unleashed on Koichi was legendary, forcing him to solve a puzzle in order to use the restroom, to disastrous results, and attempting to make him eat asparagus wrapped in pages from the dictionary. Needless to say, she had more than a few screws loose but her eventual loss to her crush set her on the right path and she attempted to use her Stand to help her boyfriend and his friends in taking down Yoshikage Kira.

Instagram Cosplayer Pypr.Pypr shared her amazing cosplay that perfectly recreates the aesthetic and Stand of Yukako, with the femme fatale being on the stand out characters from Diamond Is Unbreakable within the sleepy town of Morioh:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.