JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Defends Franchise’s “Craziest” Character

There have certainly been an untold number of bizarre moments that have populated the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise. With each Joestar welcoming a brand new catalogue of characters and Stands to the world, we never felt more uncomfortable in the series than with the arrival of Yukako Yamagishi in the fourth storyline of JoJo with Diamond Is Unbreakable. With the formerly demented high school girl attempting to bend Koichi to her romantic whims using her Stand, Love Deluxe, one fan has decided to back the love struck student up and offer an explanation as to why dubbing her as a one dimensional threat simply doesn’t do her justice.

Twitter User WeegeeWuvver shared their defense of Yukako, noting that the character’s development took her from having similarities to Kathy Bates’ character from Misery to that of a devoted, sane girlfriend that would stand by Koichi’s side throughout the rest of the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Yukako didn’t go through an immense amount of character development and growth to become a better, healthier person capable of being in a normal relationship for y’all to ignore all that and reduce her to a “crazy bitch” pic.twitter.com/mruA7x5Wfk — female protagonist (@WeegeeWuvver) December 9, 2019

For those who label Yukako as “a crazy bitch”, they are of course referring to when she trapped Koichi in a house and forced him to eat dictionary pages wrapped around asparagus and solve puzzles in order to use the restroom. Koichi of course gained freedom and proved himself to be even stronger than he had originally thought by evolving his Stand to its “Second Reverb”, defeating Yukako in the process.

Whether you believe that Yukako earned her redemption or not, you may not have to wait long to see her return to the franchise as she was originally featured in a chapter of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure side story that will soon get its own OVA.

What are your thoughts on Yukako Yamagishi and her role in Diamond Is Unbreakable?

