JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Welcomes The New Year With Stunning Yukako Cosplay

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are hyped for the big Joestar event that is happening this spring, with many believing that the announcement of the sixth season of the anime will arrive alongside it, and one fan has decided to ring in the new year right with Cosplay of one of the most startling characters from Diamond Is Unbreakable, Yukako Yamagishi! Yukako, for those who might not recall, started as a horrifying stalker to the young Koichi but eventually was able to enter a relationship with him following Josuke's friend showing off the strength of his Stand and himself!

Yukako's Stand, Love Deluxe, doesn't manifest itself as a physical being like Josuke's or Koichi's, with the Stands of Crazy Diamond and Echoes respectively, but it allows her to control her long hair, using it as a weapon to confine or beat down opponents. When she first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable, she took her love of Koichi too far and locked him away inside a mansion, hoping to "turn him into a man" by putting him through insane trials that had our skin crawl when they first debuted. Luckily for Koichi, his Stand was able to evolve and he was able to free himself, leading toward him actually starting a relationship with his kidnapper, changing the character of Yukako moving forward.

Reddit User Cloud Bursti shared this impressive Cosplay that gives us a fresh take on the once villain turned hero thanks in part to her defeat at the hands of her future boyfriend, Koichi, that made for quite the strange development in a series known for its twists and turns:

Though Yukako has yet to return to the pages of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following the storyline of Diamond Is Unbreakable, the next season of the anime is definitely focusing on "girl power" when it comes to Jolyne Cujoh and her friends, Hermes and Foo Fighters. With "Stone Ocean" telling the tale of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, expect plenty of references to the events of the past of the Joestars, as well as some big new surprises to the world of Stands created by Hirohiko Araki.

Do you think we'll see the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!