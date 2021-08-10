JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Details its Main Characters

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has given the first details on the main cast of characters coming with the new Stone Ocean anime! After first announcing it was in the works earlier this year, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure confirmed that this next major entry of the anime was going to be produced by David Production and many staff veterans from previous seasons to bring the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series to life. This newest entry will be introducing a new central JoJo and her crew of of allies that she recruits while imprisoned in a terrible place in Florida.

As for what we can expect to see from this new group of characters, Netflix has officially revealed the first details behind each one as they prepare for the anime's worldwide release in December. While it's still yet to be known just how many episodes this new anime will be launching with, the pieces of the puzzle are now starting to form together as we get closer to the Winter. Netflix breaks down each of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's main characters as such:

Jolyne Cujoh - Jotaro Kujo’s daughter. She is sent to the maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison for a crime she didn’t commit. Her Joestar lineage has imbued her with a strong will and a tough spirit which she pairs with her own flexible sensitivity.

Ermes Costello - A fellow inmate. This is not her first time behind bars. Cheerful and compassionate, she gives the uninitiated Jolyne advice on life in prison.

F.F. - A mysterious inmate Jolyne meets inside the prison.

Emporio Alnino - A mysterious boy who wears a baseball cap. For some reason he is able to move around the prison freely despite the tight security. He takes a cooperative stance towards Jolyne, but his goals and identity remain unclear.

Weather Forecast - A mysterious person who stays in a secret room inside the prison. He is taciturn and expressionless, but is also cool-headed and possesses excellent judgment and insight.

Narciso Anastasia - A mysterious person who stays in the secret room with Weather.

Jotaro Kujo - Jolyne's father. He comes to rescue Jolyne, who has been imprisoned on false charges. He is divorced from his wife (Jolyne's mother), and it has been a number of years since he and Jolyne last met.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's new season, Stone Ocean will be exclusively releasing with Netflix this December. They officially describe the series as such, "Florida, U.S.A, 2011 -- After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA 'the Aquarium.' On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her.

'There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them.' A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!"

How are you liking Stone Ocean's new characters so far? What are you hoping to see from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!