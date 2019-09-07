JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Preps Fans For Stone Ocean

Fans wait with bated breath for the announcement of a potential sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, following the conclusion of the adventures of Giorno Giovanna and his crew of Stand Users from Italy. With the possible upcoming season focusing on Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of protagonist Jotaro, some Bizarre fanatics are prepping for the arrival by creating some amazing materials. One fan in particular has created some great fan art that unites the protagonists of Stone Ocean, hinting at the events that anime fans of the franchise have to look forward to.

Reddit User MagicallyDeclined put together a drawing that brings together all the protagonists that are “confined” within the Florida maximum security prison as Stands begin weaving their way into each individual’s life, whether that is for their betterment or detriment:

Like every season since the introduction of Jotaro Kujo and his crew of Stardust Crusaders, Jolyne and company each have Stands of their own that allow them entry into some of the craziest fights that have ever been witnessed in the medium of anime. Jolyne specifically relies on the power of her Stand, Stone Free, which has the ability to transform herself into a series of strings, that comes much more in handy than you’d think. The female protagonist finds herself in quite the predicament, Stand or not, as she is framed for a crime she didn’t commit.

After her boyfriend inadvertently killed someone in a car accident, her one time lover decided to pin the crime on Jolyne to save his skin. Obviously, the daugher of Jotaro doesn’t take kindly to this and swears revenge, searching for any means to escape for her current “Stone Ocean”.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.