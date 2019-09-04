JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Poster Imagines Anime’s Next Season Aesthetic

Every day we wake up and think to ourselves, “Is today going to be the day when they confirm the sixth season of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime, Stone Ocean?” Well our friends, it looks like today won’t be that day but this isn’t stopping fans from thinking about that future day. One JoJo fan in particular put together this amazing fan art that creates a poster for the possible next season, combining the characters into one fantastic image that sums up the theme and menace of the season for its cast. If you aren’t familiar yet with this installment, say hello to the cast of Stone Ocean!

Reddit User Sailorsh33p shared their artistic recreation of some of the biggest characters which appear in the sixth installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, featuring both the protagonists along with the villainous scheme to kill Jotaro Kujo by Dio Brando and his servant, Enrico Pucci:

For those unfamiliar with the sixth installment of the Joestar clan tale, Stone Ocean follows Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro, after she is framed for a crime that she didn’t commit. Sentenced to a maximum security prison, the story follows Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, as she attempts to find a way to both prove her innocence and escape the attempts on her life from Enrico Pucci. Jolyne is visited by her father from time to time while in prison, though the relationship between the two isn’t exactly the strongest we’ve seen.

Following Golden Wind, the next anime interpretation of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series will be OVA specials that follow one of the protagonists of the fourth season of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will introduce new adventures for the manga artist and his Stand, Heaven’s Door in some truly bizarre adventures outside the world of Josuke and company. These next two specials will debut this December and may hint that there is even more JoJo anime waiting in the wings!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.