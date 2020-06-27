JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Soars With Trish of the Golden Wind

✖

With an upcoming panel from Warner Bros next month hinting that an anime will be diving once again into the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fans are hyped to see just what the future holds for the franchise that has made Stands a household name, and one fan has decided to make a "heavenly" version of Trish Una using some pitch perfect cosplay. The daughter of Diavolo added a unique element to the fifth season of the franchise, not just with her Stand, Spicy Lady, but thanks to her unique aesthetic that was unlike anything else seen in the series.

When Trish first appeared in the series, she was put into quite the predicament as Giorno, Bucciaratti, and the other members of Passione were looking to protect her as enemies of "the boss" were attempting to eliminate her in order to take the gang over for themselves. Though our crew of protagonists were able to halt the plans of the "Assassination Squad", they found themselves in quite the pickle when they looked to return Trish to her father, only for Diavolo to reveal that he was looking to eliminate her himself. With Trish eventually gaining her own Stand, she proved instrumental in transferring ownership of the Passione mob to Giorno and his friends.

Instagram Cosplayer LopBunnies shared this amazing cosplay that revisits the daughter of Diavolo, who might return in the upcoming anime project that revisits the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

