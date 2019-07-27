JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Hypes Finale With New Artwork

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are starting to feel the sting as regular airings of Golden Wind truly have come to an end, but what’s stung even more so is the final episodes of the season are only a short time away. Due to scheduling issues during the series’ initial run as part of the Fall through Spring anime seasons, the final two episodes of the series are going to air in a single one-hour special on July 28th.

To help ease the pain of waiting just a bit longer to see how the anime brings it all to an end, the staff behind the series have shared a cool new look at Giorno before fans see him again at the end of the series. Check it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Twitter account for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shared a special sketch commemorating the fact that fans only have to wait one more day to see the series themselves. It’s a bit different for fans outside of Japan given the different time zones, but the sentiment is shared between JoJo fans everywhere as the wait for the final has gotten tougher the closer it gets.

But this art is special as it depicts the blue and pink colored Giorno that often showed up in the original manga. Although the anime with with a softer purple and aqua motif for the adaptation, fans have been hoping to see this look in one of the anime’s many color flips. Given the look in this artwork, perhaps fans will get to see this Giorno look before it’s all over? At the very least, fans are definitely anxious to see Golden Wind Requiem in action again in short time.

Episodes 28 and 29 of the series will air on Sunday, July 28th at 8PM JST in a back to back finale special. Though the series officially came to an end, and its cour was replaced with a new Summer 2019 anime in its timeslot, the series’ final two episodes were rescheduled to this new time.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.