Cats Enter The World Of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure With Hilariously Cute Meme

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hasn’t just given us a ton of Stand battles across generations and countries around the world, but it’s also given us a seemingly never ending string of hilarious memes! One of the biggest of these is fans of the long running franchise re-enacting the battle between Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando which took place during the conclusion of the third season of the strange franchise in Stardust Crusaders. Now, one fan managed to capture a perfect picture that seemingly has two cats taking the roles of the Joestar and the eternal vampire, with one cat clearly wondering “who is approaching it”.

Instragram User Giogiokes captured this hilarious moment in time where a calico and a black cat stared one another down in a similar fashion as the wielders of the World and Star Platinum had to conclude the saga of Dio Brando and his living/undead vendetta against the Joestar family lineage:

Dio Brando’s living fight against the Joestar may have ended when he lost his final duel with Star Platinum during the end of Stardust Crusaders, but his plans to bring down the family continue in the sixth installment of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, Stone Ocean. While said installment has yet to be confirmed for an anime season of its own, considering how popular the series has become around the world, we’re crossing our fingers that it will only be a matter of time!

What do you think of this hilarious meme of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.