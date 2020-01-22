JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Jolyne Cosplay Adds Color To The Stone Ocean

Fans are waiting with anticipation for any news of the return of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise that follows the lives of the descendants of the Joestar bloodline. With the fifth season of the series having come to an end via the anime, Golden Wind, a sixth season that follows Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, Jolyne, as she navigates her way through a maximum security prison. Though fans have rallied via social media and other methods to make a sixth season take place, no word has spread as of yet, but that isn’t stopping fans from creating amazing works to celebrate the sixth installment!

Jolyne Cujoh doesn’t exactly get along with her father Jotaro. Following her being framed by her ex-boyfriend for a crime she didn’t commit, she originally spurns her dad’s help in terms of assisting her survive the prison she’s held captive within which happens to be crawling with enemy Stand Users.

Reddit Cosplayer Vaneshaw shared her amazing interpretation of Jolyne Cujoh who is sporting a rainbow outfit that shows just how stylish she is in comparison to the other Joestar protagonists of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with her aesthetic even being brought into the main world by the famous pop singer Billie Eilish:

Jolyne’s Stand saves her bacon numerous times as she attempts to not only escape her imprisonment, but also clear her name and save the life of her father, Jotaro. Stone Free, the Stand that has the ability to turn itself, and its user Jolyne, into a series of strings, works both for offensive and defensive strategies. With the sixth installment having some of the most bizarre Stand Users to date, we are crossing our fingers that a new season of the anime is introduced sooner rather than later.

Fans won’t have to wait long to re-enter the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a spin-off series titled “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” will follow one of the supporting characters of the fourth season, giving fans of the franchise some brand new adventures to look forward to!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.