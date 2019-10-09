JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Custom Denim Jacket Puts Killer Queen On Display

There have been a lot of villains that make up the roster of antagonists in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Perhaps none are creepier than Yoshikage Kira. The villain of JoJo’s fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Kira simply wanted to live a quiet life while simultaneously murdering women and keeping their hands as trophies. Alongside his destructive stand of Killer Queen, Yoshikage became quite the threat for Josuke and company in the sleepy town of Morioh. Now, one fan has brought the explosive Stand to life via a custom denim jacket!

Reddit User Father Redrum shared this amazing denim jacket that accurately paints the antagonistic Stand of Diamond Is Unbreakable in a stylish fashion, revisiting the town of Morioh that was populated with Stands like Crazy Diamond and Echoes:

As fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure know, Killer Queen was one of the most powerful Stands to appear in the franchise’s history, even managing to give Dio Brando’s The World a run for its money in terms of its destructive power. With the ability to literally cause an explosion for its targets, Queen also had a tinier part of itself that would act as a heat seeking missile, as well as time altering abilities. It’s Stand abilities were nearly unmatched, though Josuke and his friends did manage to find their way to victory.

Kira’s presence and company of friends and family made him all the more dangerous, and sometimes flat out insane. Kira’s father for example was at one point trapped in a polaroid photograph, employing the use of a crow to attempt to create a series of evil Stand Users to help his son. If you haven’t watched JoJo yet, it’s time you start exploring some of this aboslutely bonkers, yet amazing, franchise.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.