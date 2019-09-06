Massive JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unites All The JoJos

Joseph Joestar is considered by many fans of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise to be one of the best, most funniest protagonists in the Joestar ancestory. Beginning his career as something of a vampire hunter with the power of the solar power wielding ability of the Ripple, he eventually moved on to obtaining a complete mastery of Stands with his own dubbed “Hermit Purple”. Being the only protagonist in the series managing to master both Ripples and Stands, some fans humorously gathered for a giant cosplay photo-op to show off his “secret technique”.

Reddit User Luxsens shared this amazing video that shows off the humorous scene with dozens of Joestar cosplayers running from the scene, perfectly enacting Joseph’s hilarious “power” to hastily escape a situation that he knows will ultimately lead to his defeat:

Joseph first appeared in the second season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure titled “Battle Tendency”, fighting against the vampire Cars and his Pillarmen. The sharp tongued Joestar then appeared once again as one of the most prominent supporting characters in season three of the series, Stardust Crusaders, as he attempted to assist Jotaro Kujo in defeating Dio Brando. Finally, Joseph walked into another recurring role in the fourth season with Diamond Is Unbreakable, though he certainly was no longer in fighting shape.

Joseph had so many hilarious quirks that it was clear why he became a fan favorite. Finishing peoples’ sentences, turning tail and heading to the hills, as well as screaming out his patented catchphrase of “OH MY GOOOD!” were some endearing qualities for an anime character to have. He also had the distinction of making the jump from the focus of vampire slaying to Stand wielding.

What do you think of this hilarious cosplay that unites all the Josephs, and other Joestars, in one place? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar bloodline!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.