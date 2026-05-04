Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence on Ending After 14 Years

A long running Shonen Jump series has revealed that it’s now approaching its grand finale 14 years after it first began, and the creator behind it all has broken their silence about the upcoming end. The past couple of years have marked a major shift for Shueisha’s various magazines as some of their long running franchises from the 2010s have all come to an end one after another. Hits like Black Clover, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and more have wrapped, and now another long running it is going to be joining them soon.

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Takaya Kagami, Yamato Yamamoto, and Daisuke Furuya’s Seraph of the End has revealed that the series is now in the midst of working through its final volume of chapters, and is going to end its run with Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine after 14 years of serialization. Series writer Takaya Kagami revealed the announcement in Volume 36 of the manga hitting shelves in Japan this past week (as spotted by @animeupdates on X), and has shared a message with fans as they ready for the grand finale, “Whether I cry or laugh, the next volume is the last.”

Seraph of the End Creator Breaks Silence on Upcoming Ending

Courtesy of WIT Studio

“The grand climax unfolds,” Seraph of the End series writer Takaya Kagami began. “While writing, I was like, ‘whoaaaa!’ This is volume 36. And then—unbelievably—the next volume is planned to be the final volume of Seraph of the End. ‘Wait, seriously?!’ I thought as I wrote.” As Kagami and the rest of the creative team prepares for the grand finale (which is likely going to hit within the next three or four chapters), the writer assures fans that they are going to be giving it their all to make sure that all of the elements are “carefully” considered.

“Now that we’ve come this far, facing the end of a long-running work takes real effort, so I’m pouring my soul into it, carefully considering the beginnings and endings of so many characters,” Kagami continued. “I’m confronting it head-on. So much so that I’m exhausted. But! Whether I cry or laugh, the next volume is the last.” It seems that fans, like it or not, really need to be ready for the grand finale.

Is Seraph of the End’s Anime Ever Coming Back?

Courtesy of Wit Studio

While Seraph of the End has been steadily releasing new chapters of the manga on a monthly basis with Shueisha’s Jump SQ since 2012, the franchise’s other releases have been fairly dormant all this time. It had a notable anime release produced by WIT Studio, and ran for a full two cour first season with 24 episodes. But because it had caught up with the then current events of the manga at the time, there really has been no rush to bring it back for another season.

There is going to be plenty of material to mine for a future anime adaptation once the series ends in a few more months, so Seraph of the End does always have the potential to return with a new anime adaptation. We’ve seen other franchises take decades between new seasons before, so it’s not the wildest thing to hope for either. You can’t really stream that first season in North America either, so it’s in a very tough position overall.

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HT – @animeupdates on X