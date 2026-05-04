Black Clover Disappointingly Ends Without Answering Its Biggest Asta Question

Black Clover has officially ended its run after 11 years of serialization, but the final chapter really disappoints without its reveal of a future love life for Asta. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover has wrapped up its run this Spring with its final few chapters, and with it has set out the Clover Kingdom and its citizens on a new path into the future. Following the fight against Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins, the kingdoms are now at peace and Asta is free to pursue his next major dream from now on.

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Black Clover‘s final chapters do make a difference by finally settling the core rivalry at the center of it all as Asta and Yuno come to blows with a final fight to crown one of them as the next Wizard King. But while this sets up Asta for a bright future in terms of his place in the kingdom, the grand finale ultimately disappoints because it doesn’t resolve the long running thread with Noelle Silva and Mimosa Vermillion. Despite all of the happy endings, fans don’t get to see who Asta romantically ends up with in the future.

Black Clover Ends Without Final Asta Romance With Noelle or Mimosa

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Chapter 392 takes place two years after the end of the fight with Lucius Zogratis, and after Asta was able to beat Yuno and be crowned as the youngest Wizard King in Clover Kingdom history. The final chapter gives updates on all of the characters now living in a new stage of their lives in a new era of peace. It confirms many of the romantic stories that had been developing in the background over the course of the past decade, but it’s all but the biggest one that fans had been hoping to see take shape.

The final chapter of the series reveals that Noelle and Mimosa are no closer to Asta than they were before. The two of them reveal that they had been waiting for Asta’s work as the Wizard King to die down, and were preparing to confess their feelings moving forward. They spark a new rivalry heading into the future, but it’s certainly not the end that fans wanted to see for either them or Asta. Given how other characters have gotten married or even had kids at this point, no confession or progress for either of them just further adds to the disappointment.

What Does This Mean for Asta?

Shueisha

Black Clover‘s final arc began with Asta confessing to Sister Lily and being subsequently turned down. Noelle and Mimosa had seen it all go down, and were surprised to see that Asta had romantic feelings for someone in the first place. This seemed to tease that it would open up Asta for a potential romance with one of them heading into the grand finale, and moments popping up during the final battles seemed to hint that this was actually going to happen when it all ended.

This makes the reveal that nothing has happened on that front all the more disappointing. It’s not that Asta is asexual or just not interested in romance like some other Shonen Jump protagonists, it just seems more important for him to become the Ultimate Wizard King. There are still plenty of opportunities to Tabata to return to the series in the future to perhaps give fans a final answer of who Asta ends up with, but for now it just feels like a cliffhanger for those hoping for something more conclusive.

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