JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets Minecraft In This Impressive Project

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure seems like the perfect anime franchise to include in all sorts of crossovers. Whether it be taking Garfield’s Jon Arbuckle and placing him into the villainous shoes of Yoshikage Kira from Diamond Is Unbreakable, the strange franchise seems to be a perfect landing place for ridiculous concepts such as this. Now, one devoted fan has taken the franchise and combined it with one of the most popular video game franchises in existence, Minecraft. This project took three months for the fan to complete and it shows!

Reddit User Dektaro has shared this amazing project wherein they are able to use the building mechanic of Minecraft in order to build replicas of some of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s biggest characters, including Dio Brando, Jotaro Kujo, Joseph Joestar, and a few Stands thrown in for good measure:

Minecraft was originally released in 2011, becoming a global phenomenon wherein players could create their own individual worlds that used a building mechanic that used the elements of said environment to the player’s benefit. Managing to only become more and more popular as time went on, players around the world created amazing worlds the likes of which had never been seen in a video game before.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure seems like a perfect franchise to bring into this world, as the designs, fashion, and aesthetic of the series makes for a fantastic use of Minecraft’s building abilities. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for JoJo projects and any other anime characters that happen to make their way thanks to dedicated fans in the Minecraft world.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.