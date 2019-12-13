JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Crosses Over With Other Anime To Form “Team Explosion”

Thought anime franchises tend to distinguish themselves via their art styles or unique worlds created in each property, sometimes some characteristics of characters can overlap across universes. Such is the case with the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Kira, My Hero Academia’s Bakugo, and Konosuba’s Megumin. Each wielding their own unique explosion techniques, “Team Bakuretsu” incorporates these numerous characters in one glorious piece of fan art that yields explosive results!

Twitter User and Artist PowerJayron shared their crossover fan art that takes characters from all these vastly different anime franchises, with a Monster Hunter creature to boot, making us wish that these hot heads would have the opportunity to share in a story across their respective universes:

While Kira met his much deserved end in the finale of the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, both Bakugo and Megumin continue to have adventures of their own as heroes in their respective franchises. While these anime characters could not be more different, their explosive abilities share a number of things in common.

Kira’s Killer Queen Stand has the ability to destroy opponents by causing explosions with whatever is in its vicinity, while Megumin uses magic spells as a wizard and Bakugo is fueled by his quirk that lets him direct explosive force through his hands at whatever target he deems worthy of his attention.

What do you think of this amazing anime crossover? What other explosive characters should be added to the team? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, My Hero Academia, Konosuba, and of course, JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.