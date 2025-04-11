One Piece Preview Teases the Anime’s First Post-Hiatus Fight

Play video

One Piece’s anime has only just returned after its six-month hiatus, and things have already taken a turn for the worse. The anime is now covering Part 2 of the Egghead Incident Arc, where the island is under siege by 100 marine ships including nine Vice Admirals led by Admiral Kizaru. As we’ve seen in the trailers and previews so far, Kizaru will play a major role in this arc, as shown by the latest tease given on Toei Animation’s YouTube channel. Kizaru easily overwhelmed the Straw Hat Pirates two years ago in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. However, with Luffy and his crew gaining immense strength over the past two years, things will surely be more exciting than their first fight.

Kizaru’s main objective is to annihilate Vegapunk, the greatest genius scientist in the world. After decades of serving the World Government, Vegapunk was branded a traitor for the crime of researching the Void Century. Much of Vegapunk’s genius inventions are just inspired by an era when technology was far more advanced than the current day. Of course, the Gorosei wouldn’t allow anyone to get anywhere close to the truth. It just so happens that the Straw Hats are on the island as well, making it easier for them to kill two birds with one stone. However, before Kizaru reaches anywhere close to Vegapunk, he must deal with an unexpected foe.

One Piece Episode 1125 Teases Kizaru vs Sentomaru

One Piece Episode 1125, titled “A Clash of Two Men’s Determination! Kizaru and Sentomaru,” hypes the battle between two Marine officers. Sentomaru was also introduced in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, and the series has often highlighted how close the two of them are. The young marine addresses the Admiral as his Uncle, further highlighting that their relationship goes beyond that of a superior and subordinate. As shown in the preview, both Vegapunk and Kizaru have known Sentomaru since the latter was a kid.

With the recent order to execute Vegapunk, both officers are torn between personal feelings and their duty. It’s clear that the two have come to opposite conclusions and are now clashing with one another. However, while Kizaru is one of the Marine powerhouses, Sentomaru is just an ordinary officer. Even though the gap between them couldn’t be wider, the young Marine refuses to back down to protect the things he holds dear. This will be the first fight fans will see in the anime after several months. One Piece’s anime went on hiatus after featuring Garp and Koby’s battle against the Blackbeard Pirates.

Now that the anime has returned, it will focus mostly on the fights happening on the futuristic island as the crew keeps facing unexpected challenges. The chaos in Egghead is only getting worse with the arrival of more Marines. CP-0 has also taken action while the Straw Hats continue to defend Vegapunk and his satellites. Kizaru’s arrival has worsened their situation as it’s more difficult than ever to save the scientist.

