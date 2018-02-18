‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Announces New OVA

You can have too much of a good thing, but fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cannot help but be gluttons. The once-underground series has become increasingly popular over the years, and its anime is famous nowadays for all its stylized characters. So, you can understand why fans are happy to hear the show is getting a new OVA.

Oh, and here’s the best part… The spin-off will focus on the one-and-only Rohan Kishibe.

Over in Japan, a slew of anime-centric magazines just went live, and one of them held a special announcement for JoJo fans. An advert was published confirming the anime was getting a brand-new OVA based on the one-shot series Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Anime OVA announced for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, it releases on July 19 2018. Here’s the visual for the OVA. There will also be a second volume of One Shots released. pic.twitter.com/FHpNn5aDZO — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 16, 2018

The OVA is currently slated to debut this summer on July 19. A visual for the spin-off was released along with the advert, and it made sure to highlight Kishibe. A few screenshots were also printed, and each were all kinds of vibrant if not a little bit gory. The advert also confirmed a second volume of the series’ manga one-shots would be released this year on May 16.

If you are not familiar with the spin-off manga, then you have a bit to read up on. The series stars Kishibe Rohan as the eccentric fellow narrates his own one-shot adventures. So far, ten chapters of the spin-off have been released with creator Hirohiko Araki overseeing the one-shots. The venture began in 2013 after Kishibe debuted in Diamond Is Unbreakable, so fans have gotten to learn a lot more about the Stand-loving mangaka. As of right now, there is no word on what one-shots this OVA will adapt, but fans can expect to get more details as summer approaches.

