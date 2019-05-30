JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets Overwatch With These Hilarious Victory Poses

If there’s one thing that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for aside from insane battles featuring multi-colored garish “Stands”, its the insane poses that characters make both during and after battle. With the JoJo characters flaunting themselves, they’d fit right in with the characters of Overwatch who strike a pose after they win “Most Valuble Player” and strike a pose. One fan decided to take this idea to the next level and create some amazing fan art to incorporate the two series and their epic victory stances.

Twitter User ttttt945 drew up these fantastic JoJo characters striking poses as if they were a part of the Overwatch universe:

NEW：When JOJO characters use the Over Watch Heroes POTG

我不想翻译了……外国网友应该可以看懂这个叫play of the game【

之3（什么，居然有之3了 pic.twitter.com/mG1pkO3I2H — 👑阿踢踢🐸 (@ttttt945) May 29, 2019

Creating victory poses for Jonathan Joestar, Joseph Joestar, and Jotaro Kujo, the protagonists of the first three seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure respectively, this fan artist has shone a brand new light on both the universe of the anime of JoJo and the video game of Overwatch. While you won’t see any “Stands” in the Overwatch universe, you do see just as many crazy characters and situations arise from the gun slinging brawls. Zen-like robots, angelic healers, engineering dwarves, and tech based gamer girls populate the different environments of the insanely popular first person shooter, which could easily be seen in a random episode of JoJo.

Were we to see these characters showing up in Overwatch, we feel that they’d be our “mains” for sure. Just kidding, no one replaces Reinhardt.

What do you think of these Overwatch victory poses for the main protagonists of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Which of these characters would you like to see actually show up as playable in the video game universe? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.