‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ To Air Special

This season, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is reminding fans everywhere why it is an icon. The shonen series is stepping out its fifth part these days, but it sounds like the anime will take a little breather this coming week.

After all, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is planning a special, and it might be recapping a whole lot of things.

Not long ago, the official website for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind put up a synopsis for its next episode, and it reads as follows:

“It’s decided! A special named JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind — Determinazione will air on March 8, 2019,” the page writes.

“It is a special featuring a battle between Giorno and a team of assassins. Please check it out!”

While the special hasn’t confirmed any recap-centric storyline, fans admit they would be fine with the filler. After all, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has done a lot in its 20+ episodes to date. As Giorno continues chasing his mobster dreams, things are getting more heated in Italy by the day.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

