‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Releases Teaser Trailer

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind” Pt.5 anime teaser PV pic.twitter.com/DRQ2xghQLO — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) July 5, 2018

It has been too long since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure strutted out with some new content, but that is all about to change. The anime is coming back with a new season this year, and fans just got their first look at the colorful project.

So, yes — the fourth season is as eclectic as you would expect. As you can see above, the first trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has gone live. The clip was revealed at the Japanese premiere for the anime where its cast was formally announced.

While the teaser trailer is short, it does give fans an idea of how Golden Wind will look. Giorno Giovanna is bathed in bright colors, and the reel’s rather fluid aesthetic perfectly fits the vibes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. So, fans are ready for a full trailer to drop later this year

As for casting, you can check out the season’s big lineup below:

Kensho Ono as Giorno

Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno

Junya Enoki as Pannacotta

Daiki Yamashita as Narancia

Kousuke Toriumi as Guido

Junichi Suwabe as Leone

Fans attending Anime Expo 2018 will get a first look at the series this week as its first episode is slated to premiere July 6th. The season’s first episode will also be shared later this year at an event in Paris before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind goes live in October.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

Are you excited for the return of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?