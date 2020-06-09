Jotaro and Star Platinum Shine in This JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tribute

✖

Throughout the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the series has focused on the different members of the Joestar bloodline, with the protagonist of each season being a different "JoJo" and one fan has decided to honor one of the most popular of the bunch by creating fan art of Jotaro Kujo and his Stand, Star Platinum. Having already appeared in the seasons of Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind (albeit only in the first episode for the latter), Jotaro may make a return again when/if the sixth season, Stone Ocean is confirmed.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders followed Jotaro Kujo's journey to save his mother from the deadly power of Dio Brando, the vampire antagonist who had threatened his ancestor, Jonathan, in a time before Stands were a major part of the series. Throughout this third season of the franchise, Jotaro joined his grandfather, Joseph, to travel the world in an attempt to take down Dio and his henchmen who all had sinister Stands of their own. Ultimately defeating Dio Brando, Jotaro would return as a supporting character in the sleepy town of Morioh in the fourth season of the anime, Diamond Is Unbreakable, to assist his "half brother" Josuke.

A Reddit User shared the fan art from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan, Speed K, that gives us a stunning new look at Jotaro and his Stand that had the ability to both deliver machine gun style punches as well as learn to freeze time in place, that would ultimately be a huge boon in the battle against Dio and his Stand, The World:

One of the funniest things about the art style of season three was how it made Jotaro, a sixteen year old high schooler, apparently look like a 35 year old body builder and this art work does a good job of maintaining the aesthetic of the character while also giving us a more "realistic" take on the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders. In season four, Jotaro's appearance was changed fundamentally from how he appeared in the prior entry, and it should be interesting to see how he is depicted as an adult when he makes an appearance in the sixth season of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, alongside his daughter, Jolyne.

What do you think of this stunning Jotaro and Star Platinum fan art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!

