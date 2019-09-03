This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Proves Part 6 Needs an Anime ASAP

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wrapped its fifth anime iteration, Golden Wind, earlier this Summer, and fans have already been clamoring for the next era of the series. The staff behind the series noted that in order for the next phase of the series to get an anime adaptation, fans would have to support Golden Wind and any future releases from the series. That’s probably not going to be difficult as many fans are already bringing Part 6 — known as Stone Ocean — to life in various ways such as cosplay and slick fan art.

Cosplay Artist @modfoxx (who you can find on Instagram here) presents a pretty strong argument for bringing Stone Ocean to anime as soon as possible by sharing their genderbent take on one of the major characters featured in the sixth era, Narciso Anasui.

Basing her take on a recent Anasui collectible figure, rather than the popularized pink color scheme, @modfoxx took this cosplay one step further by featuring a grand piano in the photo spread as the character debuted next to a grand piano in the main series. A genderbent take on Anasui is especially apt considering that Anasui debuted with a more feminine type of body rather than the more muscular version of character revealed in his full debut. Character designs like Anasui’s are why fans want to see the Stone Ocean anime sooner than ever!

Introduced in the sixth era of the original series Stone Ocean, Narciso Anasui is a major ally to the main JoJo of the era, Jolyne Cujoh. A fellow inmate in the Green Dolphin Street Prison, his Stand — Diver Down — allows Anasui to either store the force of his impacts in an opponent or “dive” into an opponent and mess around with their insides. Apart from his stunning look, his power would be great to see in anime form. Especially if his anime debut results in more awesome cosplay like this!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.