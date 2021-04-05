JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Honors Stone Ocean with Special Sketch

✖

One JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animator has honored the recent Stone Ocean announcement with a special sketch! Following the successful release of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind back in 2019, fans have been eagerly anticipating when David Production would return to adapting the next part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series, Stone Ocean. The sixth part of the original series is one of the major fan favorites, so seeing that it was officially confirmed to be getting an anime adaptation of its own was a pretty big deal. This is even true for those who work on the series itself.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animator Kohei Ashiya often shares their love of the franchise with tons of neat sketches with fans on Twitter, so they celebrated Stone Ocean's official anime confirmation with a special sketch showing off the new central protagonist, Jolyne Cujoh, alongside all of the characters we will be meeting with the debut of this next part! Check it out below:

Not only that, but Ashiya shared a ton of past sketches of Jolyne that they had drafted just to show support for the upcoming sixth part of the anime series:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has unfortunately yet to confirm a release window or date as of this writing, but has announced that Ai Fairouz will be the voice behind Jolyne Cujoh for the season alongside the debut of the anime's first poster and teaser. It might be a while before we get to see this new season, but at least it has been confirmed to be in the works!

What do you think? Are you excited to see Stone Ocean getting the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!