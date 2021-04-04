JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Casts Jolyne Actress

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has cast the voice behind Jolyne Cujoh for the upcoming Stone Ocean anime! When JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had announced a special presentation featuring the voices behind all five JoJos of the anime thus far, fans were quick to hope that this kind of major get together would be the perfect time to announce the anime adaptation for the next major part of the series. Those fans were thankfully indeed correct about this as it has been officially confirmed that Part 6 of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series will be getting its anime debut next.

With this next season on the way, the series has started its development by casting the most important piece of this next part, the titular JoJo herself, Jolyne Cujoh. Providing the voice behind her for the new series is Ai Fairouz (Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? and Eripiyo in If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die).

Fairouz's performance gets slightly hinted at with the first teaser for the Stone Ocean anime adaptation, but fans are already loving this choice for another major reason. Fairouz has gone on record numerous times in the past about how JoJo's Bizarre Adventure inspired her to go into voice acting in the first place, and one notable interview revealed that she loved Jolyne so much she wanted to be the voice of one of Jolyen's allies instead, Foo Fighters, to support her favorite character.

Jolyne is one of the most unique protagonists in the franchise so far not only because she's Jotaro Kujo's daughter (the only female JoJo in the series to date), but like her father her journey kicks off in prison. There's a reason fans have been wanting to see the sixth part in action with the anime, but while there's no release date for it just yet, this confirmation is enough to make the wait much easier.

What do you think about this casting for Jolyne Cujoh? Excited to see Stone Ocean finally get an anime?