JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Confirms JoJolion is Ending This Summer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has confirmed that the eight part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series, JoJolion, will be coming to an end this Summer. Word among fans began to spread earlier this Summer about the eighth part of the series coming to an end soon following a major character death in a recent chapter. Sparking these imminent conclusion feelings even more were reports that the series was now in the midst of the final climax of this part, and those rumors started to pick up even more steam in the weeks since.

Following a report that even cited that JoJolion's final chapter would be releasing in the the next issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine, now this report has been confirmed as original series creator Hirohiko Araki has confirmed that JoJolion will indeed be releasing its final chapter in the next Ultra Jump magazine, on August 19th in Japan. You can find the finale announcement tweet below:

Chapter 109 of the series, The Radio Gaga Incident, is thus now confirmed to be the penultimate chapter of the series overall as it's now hitting shelves in Japan as part of the newest issue of Ultra Jump magazine. This means that the eight part of the series will be coming to an end following an impressive 110 chapter run, and all sorts of wild reveals and fights along the way as fans are still trying to piece together how this could all come to an end.

The eighth part of the manga might be coming to an end, but there's still plenty of the franchise to enjoy as the anime is set to continue with the official adaptation of the sixth part of the series, Stone Ocean, that's we'll also be finding out more about next month as well.