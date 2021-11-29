JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Casts Stone Ocean’s Main Villain

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has revealed who will be the voice behind Stone Ocean‘s main villain, Enrico Pucci! After quite a long wait, the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series will finally be making its anime debut with Netflix very soon. The series has been steadily revealing what fans could look forward to in the adaptation for this fan-favorite part of the manga, and ahead of its worldwide debut in just a few days the series has revealed some more crucial details that fans had been hoping to see such as how Pucci would translate to the anime.

Following a special streaming event for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean held for fans in Japan ahead of the anime’s worldwide premiere on Netflix it was officially announced that Tomokazu Seki (Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen, Selkie in My Hero Academia) will be providing the voice for Enrico Pucci in the anime. His actual presence in the anime has yet to be revealed through any of the promotional materials and trailers released for the new season so far, but you can get a much closer look at his character design from the series’ official Twitter account! Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/anime_jojo/status/1464899791268110340?s=20

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be debuting its first 12 episodes on Netflix beginning on December 1st. The series includes a cast beyond the newly confirmed Seki with the likes of Ai Fairouz as Jolyne, Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as F.F., Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Report, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, and the returning Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo. Netflix officially describes the next iteration of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s anime as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

How do you feel about Tomokazu Seki joining the cast of Stone Ocean as the series’ big bad? Are you excited to see Pucci’s debut in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!