JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ratings Prove Its a Netflix Hit

Earlier this month, Netflix released the long-awaited anime adaptation of the story of Jolyne Cujoh and her story in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean. While the sixth part of the franchise was awaited by fans of the Joestars, it seems that plenty of other viewers dove into the Ocean as Netflix has revealed that quite a few fans took to the streaming service over the weekend, proving just how popular Hirohiko Araki’s anime franchise has become around the world.

According to Netflix’s Official Website, Stone Ocean has had fans of Stands and anime watching the series for over 13.98 million hours, making it quite the arrival for an anime series, and putting it within swinging distance of the likes of Hellbound and Squid Game to name a few. Though only the first twelve episodes of the series have hit Netflix so far, fans can definitely expect more in the future to arrive to continue telling the tale of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, though the streaming service has been tight-lipped with regards to when fans can expect the Stone Ocean’s story to continue.

In Japan, the anime will be hitting the airwaves on networks such as Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 starting in January of 2022, releasing on a weekly schedule that fans are more accustomed to when it comes to the animated adventures of the Joestars that have been adapted by David Production to this day.

When Stone Ocean comes to a close, there are still two entries that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime have yet to adapt via Steelball Run and JoJolion respectively. While these individual entries are two of the wildest stories of the franchise to date, they also leave behind the reality of Stone Ocean, and the prior five parts of the series, and explore a new dimension that introduces new characters and a brand new world of Stand battles to fans. While David Production has yet to confirm whether they’ll return for these upcoming entries, the popularity of Stone Ocean certainly is good news for those crossing their fingers that the animation studio will return.

