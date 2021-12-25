JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Artist Rings In The Holidays With New Stone Ocean Art

The Stone Ocean has rolled in thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, and though JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are waiting to her when Part Six’s anime will continue, an artist for the previous entries of the anime has wished fans a happy holidays with some new art. With the new part of the series created by Hirohiko Araki focusing on Jolyne Cujoh, the anime adaptation has become one of the biggest animated series on Netflix thanks to the love of the Joestar clan.

David Production, the animation studio responsible for the previous five parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, returned to cover the story of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders who also appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind. With the first twelve episodes currently available on Netflix, fans are waiting on word for when fans of Stands and Joestars can expect more installments to arrive in the future. Though the manga for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure recently finished the eighth part of this series that ran for over a decade, JoJolion, creator Hirohiko Araki has already confirmed that the series will return for a ninth part in the tentatively titled JoJo Lands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kohei Ashiya shared the new artwork that sees Jolyne and her allies donning holiday apparel to help get into the spirit of the season, following Stone Ocean’s anime adaptation’s arrival on Netflix, which has become one of the most popular anime acquisitions by the streaming service in recent memory:

The first episodes of Stone Ocean not only introduced us to Jolyne and her plight, but it also set the stage for how the daughter of Jotaro was brought into the family business, with a plan put into action by Dio Brando from beyond the grave. With Dio’s ally Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary and the wielder of the Stand known as Whitesnake, taking Jotaro off the board, Jolyne must now fight not just for her own life, but also for the life of her father whose memories and Star Platinum have been stolen.

What do you think of this holiday art for the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.