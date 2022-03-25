JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Releases New Stone Ocean Trailer

Right before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a new panel at this year’s Anime Japan, a new trailer has dropped that gives fans a first hand look at the next batch of episodes that will be released for the sixth part of the franchise, Stone Ocean. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the series that has become a Netflix exclusive, the animation shown in the trailer has us thinking that the release date for this second cours is right around the corner.

The Stone Ocean came to an end with Jolyne attempting to save her father’s life, with his memories and Stand being stolen thanks to the power of Whitesnake, the Stand of the nefarious pastor known as Pucci. With there still being plenty of challenges for Jolyne to overcome to both clear her name and save her father, expect some big events to take place in the upcoming episodes, along with some unbelievable new Stands that will both be lending Jolyne a hand and impeding her path to help a plan put into place by the deceased vampire, Dio Brando.

Twitter User JoJo’s Bizarre Chilling Place shared the new trailer that aired in Japan following the airing of the last episodes of the First Course, which introduced us to Jolyne and her world that has her battling her way within the walls of a maximum-security prison that is fit to bursting with Stand users:

https://twitter.com/JJBCP_FR/status/1507391344326676487

2022 is set to be a big year for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and not just thanks to the return of Stone Ocean, but with the manga also continuing to print several stories that explore the world of the Joestars. With new short stories arriving for the likes of Kishibe Rohan, Lisa Lisa, and Iggy, the franchise also has a spin-off series that follows the latest adventures for Josuke of Diamond Is Unbreakable and Hol Horse of Stardust Crusaders in “Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak”. Needless to say, expect some major announcements from the franchise as the year continues, with Anime Japan being one of the premier spots.

What do you think of this new trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.