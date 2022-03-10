JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Teases Its Anime Japan Arrival

It has been some months since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure brought new episodes to fans, and to be honest, netizens are desperate for more. Stone Ocean gave them just a taste of Jolyne Cujoh’s character, and she has so much to offer to fans still. The team behind the anime is hard at work on more content, but fans have no idea when more episodes will go live on Netflix. But thanks to Anime Japan, well – that radio silence should be ending soon.

For those who don’t know, Anime Japan is just around the corner, and the event drops some of the industry’s top announcements each year. JoJo has just confirmed it will be showing up at the event with a panel on March 26th, and it will be presented by the voice cast of Stone Ocean.

At this time, fans know little about the panel’s big plans, but they are all crossing their fingers for new episodes. After all, it has been a hot minute since Netflix unleashed a load of updates. Its first wave of episodes went live on December 1st of last year, so you can see why netizens are getting impatient. If Anime Japan pays off, fans will hopefully learn when more episodes of the hit series will go live, so you better catch up on Stone Ocean if you’re not already!

If you want to know more about the Stone Ocean series, you can check out its official synopsis below. Stone Ocean is the sixth overall arc in the JoJo franchise which creator Hirohiko Araki wrote between 1999 and 2003.

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her.

Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

What do you expect to come out of this JoJo panel? Have you watched the first part of Stone Ocean already?