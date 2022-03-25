JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Announces Free Anime Japan Panel For Fans

This year’s Anime Japan is currently selling tickets so that fans can watch some of the panels that will feature big announcements from some of the biggest anime franchises of the world. Luckily for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans, the Stone Ocean Panel is set to be aired through Warner Bros Animation, giving fans the opportunity to watch the livestream that is sure to discuss when we can expect the return of Jolyne onto the streaming service of Netflix.

The story of Stone Ocean revolves around the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she finds herself locked away in a maximum-security prison for a crime she didn’t commit. Over the course of the first twelve episodes, Jolyne found herself getting a Stand of her own, Stone Free, as she tried to deal with a plan that was put into place by the deceased vampire Dio Brando. Joined by Ermes and Foo Fighters, Jolyne has been attempting to save her father’s life as the prison’s pastor, Pucci, is using a villainous Stand of his own in order to accomplish the goals of Dio.

Warner Bros Animation posted a link as to how fans can watch the Anime Japan Panel for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which will ask fans to watch it at 4:30 AM Eastern Time tomorrow morning on March 26th if they want to see the announcements revealed live:

The actor who brings Jolyne to life in the Japanese version of Stone Ocean also hyped the upcoming event, which will hopefully give fans an idea of when we can expect more episodes of the sixth part of the franchise to arrive on Netflix:

Currently, the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is airing weekly in Japan, with the last new episode of the latest season set to air this weekend. With there still being plenty of territory for the anime to cover from the manga, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki announce this weekend at Anime Japan that new episodes were on the way.

What are you hoping will be announced at Anime Japan this year for Stone Ocean?