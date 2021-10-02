JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares New Look At Stone Ocean Jotaro Nendoroid

The Stone Ocean is set to sweep in this December on Netflix, with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure diving into the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of the Stardust Crusader and wielder of the Stand Star Platinum, Jotaro Kujo. With the upcoming sixth part of the anime adaptation on the way, the strange anime franchise is creating new merchandise to harken the arrival of Stone Free and the numerous other Stands that will populate the maximum-security in prison, with the company Good Smile sharing a new look at the upcoming Nendoroid for Jotaro and his new aesthetic in Stone Ocean.

Fans of the manga that have already read Stone Ocean know that Jotaro won’t be winning any awards for being father of the year, as the Stardust Crusader spent little to no part in his daughter’s life growing up. With Jotaro being the one of defeat the nefarious vampire and major JoJo baddie, Dio Brando, it seems that his past is catching up to him as he’ll find himself the target of a plan that was put into motion by Dio and sweeps his daughter up into the world of Stands following being framed for a crime she didn’t commit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good Smile used its Official Twitter Account to share a new look at the Nendoroid version of Jotaro, showing a new side of the attire that the Stardust Crusader will be wearing as he is dragged into an adventure that places his daughter in the protagonist seat while also sending some major challenges Kujo’s way:

https://twitter.com/GoodSmile_US/status/1444117443580923908?s=20

Expect Jotaro to be a part of at least a few Stand battles in the upcoming season, though the story of Stone Ocean is most definitely his daughter’s. Jolyne herself is given her Stand thanks to an action taken by her father, throwing her for a loop as she attempts to navigate the use of Stone Free and its ability to turn itself, and its user, into a series of strings. While Jotaro will have a big role in the season coming to Netflix exclusively, his part in the story will most assuredly throw a number of fans for a loop as Dio’s revenge plan is set into motion.

Will you be picking up this Nendoroid JoJo fans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.