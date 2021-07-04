JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Angry Over Stone Ocean Announcement Fake-Out

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are definitely feeling burned over the lack of an announcement during its Anime Expo Lite panel this year! Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new anime for the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series ever since the fifth part, Golden Wind, came to an end. This was confirmed to be in the works earlier this April with the announcement that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean would officially be getting an anime series. Fans were excited back then because this announcement also came with a brief teaser trailer and visual.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean then confirmed it was having a new panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021, and while fans had tempered their expectations because the series also confirmed it would be showing older panel footage from previous conventions, there also was a tease that something would be at the end. Fans had gotten the series trending on Twitter not expecting much, but expecting to see something new...anything.

But unfortunately, it was revealed that the "something at the end" was the same initial teaser announcement and the confirmation that there will be another streaming event for Stone Ocean coming later this August. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans couldn't help but feel burned over this announcement for a future announcement, but at least there is some news confirmed to be on the way.

That doesn't quite help the stinging feeling, however, so read on to see what JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are saying about the whole ordeal and let us know your thoughts in the comments!