JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Composer Breaks Down Challenges For Stone Ocean’s Themes

The composer behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure broke down the challenges of composing the musical themes for Stone Ocean! After much anticipation, the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series has finally made its anime debut and it’s a dream come true for fans and stars of the series alike. It’s a pretty big occasion for a number of reasons as not only is it the first season of the anime to exclusively premiere worldwide with Netflix, but it’s also the first season to feature a heroine at the center of it all as the main Joestar.

Speaking with Netflix as part of the celebrating of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean now available for fans worldwide, composer for the series Yugo Kanno (who has been composing the music for the anime since Stardust Crusaders) opened up about the challenges of composing the music for this newest season and Jolyne Cujoh herself. First Kanno talked about his general focus for composing the themes, “My focus when creating music for JoJo’s…well, there are a variety of unique characters in each series. So the challenge is to create music that will further bring out the uniqueness of each character.”

Elaborating on this element further to describe some of the specific challenges for Stone Ocean’s anime, Kanno opened up about what he was aiming for with Jolyne’s compositions, “This is the first time with a female protagonist, so the key was to bring out femininity. At the same time, she’s a powerful character, so I wanted to combine femininity with her strength and bravery to fight. Harmonizing these aspects was the most challenging part for this series.” With the newest season now out on Netflix, fans can judge these themes for themselves!

Netflix officially describes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as such, “Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

