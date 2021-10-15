JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Kishibe Rohan Series Shares New Visual





JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has taken over the worlds of anime and manga in recent years, with the creation of Hirohiko Araki finding countless fans in both Japan and around the world. With the mangaka of the series, Kishibe Rohan, receiving his own anime adaptation that recently landed on Netflix, the story of the supporting character from Diamond Is Unbreakable is returning to the world of live-action with Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan as the series has unveiled a new key visual for the upcoming episodes as well as comments from the show’s star, Issei Takahashi.

The titular Kishibe Rohan’s actor had this to say about the upcoming new episodes of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan which will be arriving in Japan this December:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“During last year’s shooting, I was wondering what I could do next if I could make a sequel. The sequel hadn’t been decided yet at that time. Mr. Kazuki, the director, Mr. Dobashi, the producer, Mr. Tsuge, who supervises the character design, Mr. Yamamoto, the shooting department, the lighting department, the costume department, the makeup department, and the production department often talk about if there is a next rice field. Then, I poured everything I could at that time together, and at the end of last year, “Rohan Kishibe does not move” was completed. As one of the actors, I felt the happiness of being able to play one role for a long time, and at the same time, while enjoying “what I can do next”, I packed up what I could do at that time. Let’s explore this strange world that is more sophisticated together.”

Twitter User Sticker Tricker shared the new key visual for the further live-action adventures of the Heaven’s Door Stand wielder who has become a fan-favorite among the countless supporting cast members over the many parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

https://twitter.com/StickerTricker/status/1448568780142092289?s=20

This December is a major month for the Joestars all around, not just with these live-action episodes landing later this winter, but with the month also giving us Netflix releasing Stone Ocean onto its platform and the manga releasing a new spin-off series that will take us back to the original universe of the franchise, following characters such as Josuke, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop to name a few.

Are you hyped for the continuation of this live-action series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.