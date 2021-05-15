Viral JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tik Tok Brings The Pillar Men To Pokemon

✖

The Pillar Men were introduced into the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure prior to the arrival of Stands with the beginning of Stardust Crusaders, and one fan has hilariously fused the all-powerful vampires with one of Pokemon's strangest creatures in Dugtrio. Set up as the perfect antagonists for Joseph Joestar to fight in his youth, the bloodsuckers were the next big villains to arrive following the menace of Dio Brando that kicked off Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise. Needless to say, modern technology has created an unbelievable fusion between these two unlikely franchises that fans cannot get enough of.

As mentioned earlier, the Pillar Men first appeared in "Part Two" of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, having been unleashed by the Nazis, with Santana being the first of this clan of creatures of the night to emerge. Though Santana was defeated by a combination of Joseph Joestar and Stroheim teaming up to eliminate the antagonist, his three fellow Pillar Men emerged to pose an even greater threat in the forms of Kars, Esidisi, and Wamuu. Throughout the rest of Battle Tendency, we witness Joseph attempting to defeat these new antagonists while keeping them away from an all-powerful gem that would grant them even more power, making them unable to be killed by the rising sun.

Reddit User Value_Pure added in the Pillar Men soundtrack along with the patented "menacing" icons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, to have the Pokemon known as Dugtrio hilariously enter Hirohiko Araki's insane story that has become one of the most popular anime series in the West:

While there are plenty of strange pocket monsters in the insanely popular franchise of Pokemon, Dugtrio is definitely one of the weirder ones, as it emerges from the ground with three heads linked together in one form. What makes them even funnier is that fans aren't quite sure what Dugtrio's body looks like beneath the Earth, which is why this fan fusion is able to imagine their bodies similar to those of the Pillar Men.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were ecstatic earlier this year when it was announced that Part Six of the series, Stone Ocean, would finally be receiving an anime adaptation of its own, following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she navigates her way through a maximum-security prison while attempting to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit.

What do you think of this hilarious anime fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.