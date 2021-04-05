JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Announces Jolyne Nendoroid

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is celebrating the next phase of the anime, Stone Ocean, with a brand new Nendoroid! During a special virtual event streaming worldwide featuring the five voice actors behind the JoJos thus far, it was announced that Part 6 of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series would be getting its very own adaptation next. While there is no release window for this new season of the anime just yet, fans did get the first look at the upcoming series with the debut of its titular JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh. But that's not all.

With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean now confirmed for an anime adaptation, it's time to get the ball rolling on the official merchandise fans have been hoping to get for quite some time. Part 6 is many fans' favorite iteration of the series, and thus there are going to be quite a lot of eyes on Good Smile Company's new Nendoroid for Cujoh herself. Check out the test illustration for the new collectible below:

Unfortunately there isn't much in terms of concrete release information for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Stone Ocean anime just yet, but the confirmation of its production will likely be enough to tide fans over the long haul considering they had been waiting anxiously just to even get that production announcement. Still what has been confirmed, however, is the voice of Jolyne Cujoh will be provided by Ai Fairouz.

The Nendoroid collection remains one of the fan favorite collectibles among anime fans, and it's because of the attention to detail packed in a small frame. With this Jolyne on the way, it opens the door for all sorts of new Part 6 additions. But what do you think? Will you be nabbing Jolyne's Nendoroid for your collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!